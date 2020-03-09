Services
Carlsbad - Our sweet BABY Boy Kaleb Allen Contreras is now safe amongst the angels. He passed from this life surrounded by his loving family on Wednesday, March 3, 2020. We were blessed by his arrival on July 11, 2019, leaving his imprint on our hearts for just shy of 8 months. His passing will leave a lifetime of a lasting legacy with all of us. Kaleb is survived by his mother, Samantha Lulaks; his father, Sonny Contreras; big sister, Breanna Contreras; grandparents, Thomas (Tricia) Lulaks, Kevin (Lisa) Austin and Pedro (Blanca) Contreras; several great-grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. Services will be at 2 PM, Wednesday, March 11, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel in Carlsbad, NM. Prayers and condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020
