Katherine Maria Gay Midkiff
El Dorado Hills, CA - Katherine, "Katie" passed away in El Dorado Hills, California on September 29, 2019 and was 95 years of age. She was born in Roy, New Mexico on January 23, 1924, to Docia and William Gay. Her parents homesteaded in northern New Mexico and raised their family of eight children on their ranch near Roy.
Graduating from high school during World War II Katherine continued her education at Hardin Simmons University in Abilene, Texas, fulfilling her dream of becoming a registered nurse.
In 1947 she married T.J. Midkiff who she has met during the war. T.J, a pharmacist, bought the Corner Drug Store in Carlsbad, New Mexico, in 1955 and along with their daughter, Myrna, they began a happy life there.
Katherine's life in Carlsbad was filled with her daughter's activities including becoming the room mother, Camp Fire leader, Nursie at Camp Fire camp, Mother Advisor to the Rainbow Girls, deaconess at the First Presbyterian Church and a championship golfer.
After her husband passed away in 1975 Katherine moved to the Sacramento, California area where her daughter lived. Her life in California included returning to work at Roseville Community Hospital, traveling and spending time with her grandsons. After her retirement her volunteer activities included being a Star volunteer for the El Dorado County Sheriff's Department, El Dorado Hills Chamber of Commerce, community blood drives and CSD activities. In her 80th year Katie served as the mayor of El Dorado Hills. Katie was a member of Foothills United Methodist Church.
She was preceded in death by her husband, T.J, stepson, T.L. "Bo" Midkiff and his wife, Ann.
Her survivors include her daughter and son-in-law, Myrna and Gary Sparks, El Dorado Hills, California, grandson Tyler Sparks and his wife, Anna, Arlington, Virginia, grandson Turner Sparks and his wife, Ye, Brooklyn, New York, granddaughter Terri Headley and her husband, Ray, La Center, Washington, granddaughter, Tammy Cauthen and her husband, Mel, Arlington, Texas, great grandchildren, Ben and Natalie Sparks, Brian Bingham, Meredith Honeycutt, Amanda Culver and Dan Cauthen.
A Memorial service will be held in January for Katherine, in northern California.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 6, 2019