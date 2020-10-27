1/1
Kathy Kelly
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Kathy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Kathy Kelly

Carlsbad - Kathy Kelly, 76, of Kelly Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 23, 2020 at Goodlife Assisted Living. Visitation will be 4 PM - 7 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Bishop Marcus Bluth officiating.

Kathy was born February 24, 1944 to Leslie and Dorothy Mae (Peterson) Crabtree. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1962. Kathy married Don Kelly Thanksgiving Day of 1965. Kathy and Don owned and operated Carlsbad Floral for many years. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cloudcroft. Kathy admired the views from her front porch, where she spent much of her time soaking in the beauty of the farmland surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Kelly and sister, Leslie Roberts.

Survivors are her son, Sterling Kelly; granddaughter, Skyler Calicoat; sister, Bobbie Morefield and husband, Danny; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Cox; nieces and nephews: Jaen Jameson, Meghan Morefield, Julie Slade, Brett White, Amber Blanch, Kirk White, Jolene Biggs, Rodger Cox, Rhonda Hutchens and Kelly Cox.

Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 27 to Oct. 28, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CurrentArgus.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved