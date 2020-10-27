Kathy Kelly
Carlsbad - Kathy Kelly, 76, of Kelly Road, Carlsbad, NM, passed away October 23, 2020 at Goodlife Assisted Living. Visitation will be 4 PM - 7 PM, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Bishop Marcus Bluth officiating.
Kathy was born February 24, 1944 to Leslie and Dorothy Mae (Peterson) Crabtree. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1962. Kathy married Don Kelly Thanksgiving Day of 1965. Kathy and Don owned and operated Carlsbad Floral for many years. She enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cloudcroft. Kathy admired the views from her front porch, where she spent much of her time soaking in the beauty of the farmland surrounding her. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don Kelly and sister, Leslie Roberts.
Survivors are her son, Sterling Kelly; granddaughter, Skyler Calicoat; sister, Bobbie Morefield and husband, Danny; sister-in-law, Mary Helen Cox; nieces and nephews: Jaen Jameson, Meghan Morefield, Julie Slade, Brett White, Amber Blanch, Kirk White, Jolene Biggs, Rodger Cox, Rhonda Hutchens and Kelly Cox.
