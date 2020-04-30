|
Kellie Jean (Price) White
November 10, 1970 - April 29, 2020
Kellie Jean White, age 49, passed away peacefully April 29th in Lubbock, Texas. Kellie was born November 10th, 1970 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Janet Lynn Dodson.
Kellie was a sweet, warm-hearted person who loved her friends, family, and animals of all kind very much. Those who know Kellie best know her as a free spirit who loved and lived her life greatly. Though she could bring out a tougher side when needed, she was always independent and always kind.
She loved to tend to her beloved pets, enjoyed working out in the yard on a nice day and doing fix-up projects on her house. She was proud of her family, cherishing her time with her son Drew and always hoped to spend more time with her grandson Carson.
Kellie is survived by her son Drew Bagwell and fiancée Alee of Lubbock, Texas; her grandson Carson Bagwell of Carlsbad; her parents Janet and Tommy Dodson of Carlsbad; grandmother Dorothy Terry of Carlsbad; her sisters Leslie McDonald and husband Kenneth of Phoenix, Arizona and Jennifer Dodson of Carlsbad; two brothers Donnie Gibson and wife Melissa of Aurora, Colorado and Michael Dodson of Lewisville, Texas; niece Megan Boese; and four nephews Chase Bryant, Austin Gibson, Colby Dodson and Zachary Dodson. Kellie was preceded in death by grandparents A.J. Price and Anne Price of Carlsbad; and her sister-in-law Debra Dodson.
A private service will be held by family and friends. In lieu of cards or flowers, please make donations in Kellie's name to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter. Donations may be made by mailing a check to 5217 Buena Vista Drive, Carlsbad, New Mexico 88220 or by contacting Angela at 575-885-5769 or [email protected]
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 30 to May 6, 2020