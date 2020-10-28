Kendal Alan "Casey" Taylor



Carlsbad - Kendal Alan "Casey" Taylor of N. Howard St. Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away in Ruidoso, New Mexico on Friday October 23, 2020. Casey was born May 10, 1954, in Great Bend, Kansas to Zeke and Pat Taylor.



Casey grew up in Midland, Texas where he graduated from Robert E. Lee High School in 1972. Casey was a member of the high school swim team, and was known to enjoy bowling and carrying an average score of 180. From there he enrolled in some college courses but eventually found his calling working in the oilfield geology field. He worked for Oxy to start with, and then began his career with Morco Geological and retiring after 30 years, to which he was very proud of his contribution to the success of that company. Around 1992, Casey met the love of his life, Diana Lynn Johnson, in Midland, Texas. Not only did Casey eventually become a husband to Diana, but he quickly became a father to her three children. Casey was a very loving and caring provider to his family and always treated her children as if they were his own. Among many of Casey's hobbies and true passions was being a life- long and fully devoted Dallas Cowboys fan. He loved to get away to fish as much as he could, especially fly fishing. He often enjoyed riding his Harley Davidson and enjoyed a good cold beer. Casey was known by those in his family "to never lose an argument," and had a special place in his heart for animals. Among his long-time co-workers and good friends, Casey was compared to a very famous quote from Ben Franklin describing John Adams, "Always an honest man, often a great one but sometimes absolutely mad." For those who knew Casey best, they all would agree. Casey will be dearly missed and never forgotten.



Casey was proceeded in death by his mother Pat then his father Zeke and the love of his life, his wife Diana.



Casey is survived by his sons, Zachary Holub and wife, Jocelyn of Carlsbad, NM; son, Joshua Holub of Carlsbad NM; daughter, Kolita Sellmer and husband, R.C of Carlsbad, NM; six grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; sister Ellen Kunish and husband, Eric of Austin, TX; brother Clint Taylor and wife, Daina of Carlsbad, NM; brother David Taylor and wife, Angela of Lake Ivie, TX; and many nieces and nephews.



There will be no visitation, and a graveside service is scheduled for October 30, 2020 at 3:00 PM at Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.



Casey, thank you for being the best father and loving husband to our mother, we love you & miss you.









