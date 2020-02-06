Resources
Laila Marie Anderson

Laila Marie Anderson Obituary
Laila Marie Anderson

Carlsbad - Laila Marie Anderson, 91, of Carlsbad, passed away on January 14, 2020, at Lakeview Christian Home. A memorial service is scheduled for 10:30 AM on Sunday, February 9, 2020 at St. Peter's Lutheran Church, 1302 W. Pierce Street. This will occur in conjunction with the regularly scheduled worship service. Pastor Marty Singleterry will be officiating.

Interment for Mrs. Anderson and her late husband Harold will be held at a later date at Five Points Cemetery in Five Points, WI. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Peter's Lutheran Church at 1302 W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM, 88220. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 6 to Feb. 7, 2020
