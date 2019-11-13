|
Lavern Wilson
Carlsbad - Lavern Wilson, formerly of Carlsbad, passed away on November 12, 2019 at her son's home in Cedar Hill, Texas, surrounded by her family.
Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM Friday, November 15, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral service is scheduled for 2:00 PM Saturday, November 16, 2019, at Landmark Baptist Church, followed by interment at Carlsbad Cemetery Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of making arrangements.
Lavern was born December 19, 1927 in Hollis, Oklahoma to Henry and Lena Smith and was the youngest of nine children. She grew up in Eldorado, Oklahoma where she met and later married W.H. (Bud) Wilson on December 20th, 1947 in Memphis, Texas.
Lavern and Bud lived in Carlsbad beginning in 1960 and celebrated 58 years of marriage until his death in 2006. In 2014, she re-located first to Cedar Hill and then Grand Prairie, Texas where she resided until her death.
Being from a large family, Lavern cherished spending time with family and relatives. She looked forward to family reunions and Holidays. She was an avid music lover and instilled the love of music in each of her children. Lavern was a member of Landmark Baptist Church in Carlsbad.
Lavern was preceded in death by her parents, brothers Lucian and Hervey, sisters Sarah, Opal, Marie, Jewel, Mattie and Becky. Lavern is survived by three children, Diane Snow (Mark), Carlsbad, NM; Danny Wilson, (Judy), Cedar Hill, TX; and Deana DeLaura (Frank) Flower Mound, TX. Five grandchildren: Donnie Bryant (Jessica), Stacy Reis (Jason), Stephen Snow, Cody Wilson (Cassie), and Devan Harris (Tyler). Six great grandchildren: Chloe, Jenna, Samantha, Lillian, Olivia, and Lucas. She had many nieces and nephews she adored.
In her final remarks she stated she had a wonderful family and had lived a good life.
