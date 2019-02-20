|
LaVerne (Drollinger) Rogers, age 87, of North Main Street Carlsbad, NM passed away Saturday, February 16, 2019, in her home. LaVerne was born on April 8, 1931, in Roosevelt, UT to Franklin Sylvanus and Hazel Lucetta (Hardman) Drollinger. At the age of 20, LaVerne married the first love of her life, Fred L. Smyth on May 5, 1951, in Ely, NV. They had two children: JoReena Kim and Steven Lee. She later married the second love of her life, Cecil Parker Rogers on June 27, 1982, in Las Vegas, NV.
LaVerne was a kind and caring person who loved spending time with her family and friends. She had a love for music, singing, and dancing which contributed to her and Fred winning multiple dancing awards together. She also enjoyed doing crossword puzzles, playing pool, and was a voracious reader of westerns and murder mysteries, LaVerne will be missed and always remembered.
She was preceded in death by both of her parents; her husband, Cecil; four sisters; Mary Drollinger, Velda Gowen, Ruth Smith, Peggy Mayer and three brothers; John "Bud" Drollinger, Vance Drollinger and Danton "Danny" Drollinger; a grandson, Wayne Harrel and great-granddaughter, Brittany Smythe.
LaVerne is survived by her daughter, JoReena Kim and husband Jackie L. Harrel of Carlsbad, NM; son, Steven Lee Smythe and wife, Georgia of Las Cruces, NM; ten grandchildren; twenty-eight great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be no visitation, and a graveside service will be held at 3:00 PM Friday, February 22, 2019, in the old section of the Carlsbad Cemetery with Bishop Lyle Folsom officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at
dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 20, 2019