Carlsbad, NM - Lidia Baeza Mills, 68, of Montana Street, passed away on February 27, 2020 at home. Cremation has taken place and a Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020 at West Funeral Home Chapel. Rev. David Rogers of First Christian Church Disciples of Christ, will officiate. Inurnment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery Columbarium. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Mar. 2 to Mar. 3, 2020
