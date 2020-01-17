|
|
Lidia (Lilly) Juarez
Carlsbad - Lidia (Lilly) Juarez, 77, of Carlsbad, passed away Wednesday, January 15, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. Visitation will be at 6 PM followed by a vigil at 7 PM, Tuesday, January 21, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 AM, Wednesday, January 22, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Cremation will take place following the service and interment will be held at a later date. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020