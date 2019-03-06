Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Graveside service
Thursday, Mar. 7, 2019
10:30 AM
Carlsbad Cemetery
Lila M. "Betty" Martin
Lila M. "Betty" Martin

Carlsbad - Lila M. "Betty" Martin, 96, of Carlsbad, passed away March 3, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home. Visitation will be 4-6 PM, Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 AM, Thursday, March 7, 2019 at Carlsbad Cemetery with Chaplain Terry McKean officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.

Betty was born Nov. 27, 1922 in Denison, Texas to Fred W. and Ruby Bell (Smith) Owen. She married Joe Martin in 1943 in Durant, OK. They moved to Carlsbad in 1947 and after the mines closed, Joe and Betty moved to Texas City, TX. She worked as an executive secretary at University of Texas Medical Center in Galveston, TX for many years. After retiring, they returned to Carlsbad in 1984. Betty enjoyed singing and was instrumental in starting the "Sweet Adeline" chapter in Carlsbad. She was in a quartet called "The Tonnettes" and performed in the Houston area. Betty was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joe Martin; grandson: Marty Leird and granddaughters: Shelly Martin and Tonnette Tankersley.

Survivors are her daughter, Carol Losli of Carlsbad; sons: Ted Martin and wife, Wanda of Tucson, AZ, Doug Martin and wife, Jaynie of Carlsbad, Derral Martin and wife, Pat of Amarillo, TX, Michael Martin and wife, Kathy of Prescott, AZ; 10 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; 3 great-great-grandchildren; brothers: Windle Owen and wife, Doris, Billy Owen, all of Carlsbad and numerous nieces and nephews.

Condolences may be expressed at

dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Mar. 6, 2019
