Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Memorial service
Tuesday, Sep. 24, 2019
10:00 AM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
Linda Carol Sowers


1943 - 2019
Linda Carol Sowers Obituary
Linda Carol Sowers

Carlsbad - Linda Carol Sowers, 75, of N Guadalupe St., Carlsbad New Mexico passed away Monday, September 17, 2019, at the University Medical Center in Lubbock TX.

There will be no visitation; cremation will take place. A memorial service will be at 10:00 am Tuesday, September 24, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Dave Rogers officiating. Denton-Wood is in charge of the arrangements.

Linda C. Sowers was born November 21, 1943 in Carlsbad New Mexico to Elzie & Fern Nunley. She was the 4th born and raised in a large house hold of 15 children. Linda graduated with honors from the Carlsbad High School in 1961. She really enjoyed her school days, she loved being a "schoolie". The year 1961 was a big one for Linda, as that is the year she married the love of her life Harold "Butch" Sowers, and had her beloved daughter Julie Pat Sowers. She then went on to have two sons, Harold Glen "Buzzy" Sowers in 1963 and Richard Michael Sowers in 1968. Linda retired after 25 years of excellent service with the City of Carlsbad as the administrator of Public Works. Linda was such a wonderfully devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, grandma, great grandma, and friend.

Linda was undoubtedly one of the sweetest most fun-loving, hard working women. She loved playing trivia and visiting with all her family and friends. Linda loved to host fun gatherings full of family, friends, and great food. She instilled the core values of family, love, manners and cleanliness through leading by example in her day to day life; she was an amazing woman and will be dearly missed.

Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Elzie and Fern Nunley; husband, Harold "Butch" Sowers; daughter, Julie Sowers-Willis; great granddaughter, Liberty Sowers and 5 siblings.

Survivors are her sons: Harold Glen "Buzzy" Sowers and wife, Agatha; Richard Michael Sowers and wife, Kathryn; grandchildren: LaShawna Krause and husband, J.D., Jeremy Sowers and wife, Camela, Whitney Willis, Mika Wood and husband, Wes, Dillon Sowers, Cydnie Sowers and Sid Methola, Zack Ellis, Ben Sowers, Morgan Willis, Nicole Tickle and husband Troy; 13 great-grandchildren and 9 siblings. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Sept. 20, 2019
