Linda Lawrence Franco
Linda Lawrence Franco, 66, of N. 9th Street, Carlsbad, New Mexico, passed away Wednesday, February 20, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM, Monday, February 25, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:00 AM, Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Brian McGonagill officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, New Mexico. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Linda was born February 24, 1952 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Linzie C. and Dexter (McGonagill) Lawrence. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1970 and attended nursing school. Linda married Jimmy M. Franco, Sr. March 30, 1972. After she raised her children, Linda worked at KFC for many years. She never met a stranger and cherished her many friendships. Linda loved her grandchildren and catered to their every need. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jimmy M. Franco, Sr.; daughter, Yolanda Franco and sister, Mary Lawrence.
Survivors are her son, Jimmy Franco, Jr.; daughter, Lavonda Franco; granddaughters: Gizmo Jefferson, Shyshy, Sissy, CJ and Jojo Franco; grandsons: Logan, Jimmy, III and Cyrus Franco and Austin Blair; great-grandchildren: Flick Cabezuela and Braelynn Jefferson; brother, John Lawrence and wife, Jerry; sister, Brenda Gore and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Martin Lawrence, Michael Lawrence, Orlando Franco, ***
Honorary pallbearers are Logan Franco, Austin Blair and Jimmy Franco, Jr.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 23, 2019