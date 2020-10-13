Lorenza Anaya Duran
Carlsbad, NM - Lorenza Anaya Duran, 84, of Utah St., Carlsbad, NM, entered rest on October 11, 2020. Born on August 28, 1936, parents, Manuel and Antonia Anaya. Graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, October 15, 2020 at the Loving Cemetery with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez of San Jose Catholic Church officiating. Rosary will be held at 6 p.m. Wednesday at West Funeral Home. There is no visitation. Facial coverings are required. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com