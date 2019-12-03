Resources
Loyd Gayland Black Jr.

Loyd Gayland Black Jr. Obituary
Loyd Gayland Black, Jr.

Carlsbad, NM - Loyd Gayland Black, Jr., 68, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019 at his home in Carlsbad, NM.

He is survived by his wife, Nora M. Black of the home; son, James Glenn Black and wife, Glenda of San Angelo, TX; mother, Fairy Black of Carlsbad, NM and grandchildren: Katina Hoover, Zachary Black and Jaimen Stewart. Cremation has taken place and there are no services. No flowers please, per family request.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019
