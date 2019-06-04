|
Lynn C. Collins
Loving - Lynn Collins, 86, of GR Howard Road, Loving NM, passed away on Saturday, June 1, 2019 at Lakeview Christian Home, Carlsbad, NM. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, June 4, 2019 at West Funeral Home with Chaplain, Terry McKean officiating …. family will be there at 9:00. Burial will follow in the Carlsbad Cemetery.
Cuma Lynn "Smith" Collins was born on November 7, 1932 in Hobbs, NM to A.Q. and Bobbie Cuma (Grant) Smith.
Lynn settled in Southeastern New Mexico where she raised her family and retired from Caprock Communications as an operator/dispatcher in1998.
Her biggest joy in life was spending time with family, working in her flower garden, reading Louis L'Amour western novels, crocheting, painting, numerous arts and crafts and garage selling. She was of the Baptist faith, leaving her biggest inheritance of all to her children…knowing and loving Jesus Christ!
Lynn was preceded in death by: her parents; husband, Calvin Collins; daughter, Linda Norris; son, Danny Norris; and grandson Logan Grant Collins.
She is survived by her sons David L. Norris of Espanola, NM; John D. Norris and wife Becky of Carlsbad, NM; Floyd R. Collins and wife Tammy of Hobbs, NM; and daughter Pearlene Voss and husband Marlin of Loving, NM; brother Marion "Lee" Smith and wife Georgia of Albuquerque, NM; 10 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank Lakeview Christian Home and Lakeview Christian Home Hospice for their loving and tender care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Lakeview Christian Home or Lakeview Christian Home Hospice, 1905 W. Pierce St., Carlsbad, NM 88220.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 4, 2019