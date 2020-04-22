|
Lynne Pearce Judah, Jr.
Hobbs, NM - Lynne Pearce Judah, Jr., of Carlsbad, NM, peacefully passed away in Hobbs, NM, on Saturday April 18, 2020, while surrounded by family.
To honor Lynne's wishes, a Graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Friday, April 24, 2020 at Carlsbad Cemetery. Rev. Dan Boyd of First United Methodist Church will officiate. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Thursday at West Funeral Home.
Lynne was born on July 11, 1945 in Clovis, NM. He was adopted at birth by his loving parents, Lynne P. Judah, Sr. and Gladys (Foster) Judah. He was raised in Carlsbad, NM, and was known for his love of Harley Davidson's and hot rods. Lynne graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1963, and began to pursue his passion of mechanics in the work force. In 1970, Lynne became a father to Shawn Judah, his pride and joy. Lynne shared his love of engines and mechanics with Shawn, and together they spent countless hours in the shop, building anything and everything with an engine. In Shawn's younger years, Lynne could be found at the racetrack outside of Carlsbad on most weekends, watching his son race Honda 3-Wheelers. In 1995 Lynne gained a daughter-in-law, Terri, and later became a grandfather to his granddaughters, Shawni Judah and Tori Judah.
Lynne retired after 25+ years of working with the Eddy County Road Department, to continue pursuing his passion of rebuilding his blue 1958 Chevy Apache, and to restore his blue Triumph and yellow 1955 Chevy, for both of which he won many awards. His free time in retirement consisted of helping others fix their motors, listening to Lynyrd Skynyrd in the shop, and cruising his Harley or Mustang around town. Lynne also enjoyed spending his weekends in Capitan, NM, with his beloved companion, Sandy. Lynne was a dedicated son, father, father-in-law, grandfather, great-grandfather, and friend, to so many. He treasured his family and friends, and always had a grin on his face.
Lynne is survived by his son, Shawn A. Judah and wife Terri J. Judah, his two granddaughters, Shawni Judah and Tori Judah, and his great-grandson, Payton Lopez, all of Carlsbad, NM as well as his loving companion of 12 years, Sandy Bowen, of Capitan, NM. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020