Manuel C. (Bruiser) Lara
Carlsbad - Manuel C. Lara (Bruiser) formerly of Carlsbad, NM was called home to be with our Lord and Savior on May 30th, 2019 at the age of 66. He was born on April 9th, 1953 to Nino Lara and the late Maria (Elena) Lara. Those left to cherish his memory are his loving wife of 30 years, Connie H. Lara, step daughter Stacy Ybarra, father Nino Lara siblings: Cici Calderon (husband) Manuel, Sally Aquilar (husband) Julian, Irma Rodriguez (husband) David, Mario Lara (wife) Rose and Abel Lara (wife) Prissy, all of Carlsbad, NM., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his mother Maria (Elena) Lara.
Manuel retired form Mosaic Potash and Potash Company of American. Manuel loved all sports and going to concerts. Manuel and Connie retired to Lubbock, Texas in 2011. All went well for 8 years until Manuel unexpectedly had a heart attack. He passed away at home. He was a wonderful caring and loving husband, stepdad, son, brother and uncle. He has already been cremated, there will be no interment. Memorial service is scheduled for 10 am on Friday July 5th, 2019 at Iglesia De Cristo. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the and . After the service, there will be a gathering for family and Friends at the V.F.W. - 1916 San Jose Blvd., Carlsbad, NM.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 3, 2019