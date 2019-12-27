|
|
Manuel "Nelo" V. Rubio
Carlsbad - Manuel "Nelo" V. Rubio, Sr., 87, of W. Alvarado St., passed away Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at Carlsbad Medical Center.
Visitation will be 5 PM-7 PM, Monday, December 30, 2019 followed by a vigil at 7 PM, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Mass of Christian Burial is scheduled for 10 AM, Tuesday, December 31, 2019, at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Santa Catarina Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Manuel V. Rubio, Sr. was born December 7, 1932 in Carlsbad, NM to Pablo and Elijah Rubio. He married Maria "Chuy" Jesus Molinar on January 24, 1952 in Carlsbad. Manuel went to work for United Salt Corp., where he worked for 40 plus years until his retirement in the 90s. Manuel enjoyed gardening, raising animals, cruising, listening to music, and cooking which he was especially known for his beans and chili. He also enjoyed spending time and visiting with his buddies, going to La Tienda, and cheering on his favorite footfall team, the Dallas Cowboys. Manuel had a great sense of humor and was known for joking around. He loved spending quality time with his kids and grandchildren. He will be dearly missed and never forgotten. Manuel was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Maria Rubio; sister, Consuelo Duran; brother, Simon Rubio; and sister, Delores "Lola" Lopez.
Manuel is survived his children: Manuel Rubio, Jr. of Carlsbad, NM, Ycela R. Sosa and husband, Estanislado F. of Carlsbad, NM, Belinda M. Rubio of Carlsbad, NM; grandchildren: Chris Rubio, Sonya Sosa and fiancé, Brandon, Jessica Rubio, Jeanette Rubio and fiancé, Victor Valles, Sophia Sosa and fiancé, John Vasquez, Bianca Sosa and fiancé, Jimmy John Rodriguez, Nakita Sosa and fiancé, Carlos Martinez, Yulita Meledrez and fiancé, Jaime Bustamante, Gabriel Rubio and wife, Elizabeth, Brianna Delgado; 21 great-grandchildren; brother, Guadalupe Rubio and wife, Nati of Carlsbad, NM and numerous nieces and nephews. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Dec. 27 to Dec. 29, 2019