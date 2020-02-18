|
Manuela Q. 'Mellie' Franco
Carlsbad - We laid our dearly beloved momma, Manuela Q. 'Mellie' Franco, to rest. She was our momma, grandma, sister, aunt and cousin. Your kindness and sympathy are more deeply appreciated than any words of thanks can ever express. On behalf of our dearly beloved momma, she is leaving us all with the greatest legacy anyone could ever leave. Mellie's legacy started on Easter of 2014 when she dedicated her life to Jesus, accepting Jesus as her personal Lord and Savior.
"I am the way, the truth, and the life. No one comes to the Father except through Me. If you had known Me, you would have known My Father also; and from now on you know Him and have seen Him." John 14:6-7
Ask Jesus into your heart as your personal Lord and Savior. Jesus forgives all sin, short comings and iniquities. Believe and except Jesus as your personal Lord and Savior, that is all it takes.
"He who believes and is baptized will be saved; but he who does not believe will be condemned." Mark 16:16
Thank you all for respecting momma's wishes. Momma wanted everyone to remember her for who and what she meant to all of us. She also wanted to leave us with the special picture of her dedicating her life to our Lord Jesus Christ, accepting him as her personal Lord and Savior. She asked that you hold all your memories close to your hearts. Momma's prayers and hope was that one day all will do the same and follow her example which is the greatest legacy she left us.
Thank you all for your kindness and special thanks to the Caring Hands, the many people that brought food, Deacon Melvin and Lily Balderrama, Deacon Tony Dominguez, Pastor Daniel Shirley, aunts, uncles, family, nieces, nephews, cousins, friends, mariachi's, Denton Wood Funeral Home and all the pallbearers: Brian Hughes Hougland, Tabitha Hougland, Angel Hougland, Robert Hougland, Corey Trevino, Zach Grigg, Pablo Hernandez and Joe Ramirez and honorary pallbearer, Elden Hougland. A special thanks to Matt Walterscheid, Corey Trevino and Zach Grigg for going the extra mile to help out with Momma.
Thank you from the bottom of our hearts, Elodia & Robert Chavez and family (2), Hope & Fred McFadden and Larez family (2), Celia & Robert Hougland and family (3), (+)Poli Franco's family (2), (+)Martha & Felipe Garcia's family (4), Quinones families, sisters, brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020