Manuela Q. "Mellie" Franco
Loving - Manuela Q. "Mellie" Franco, 85, of Pecos Highway, Loving, NM, passed away February 5, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be 4 PM - 6 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A vigil is scheduled for 6 PM, Sunday, February 9, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Liturgy of the Word service will take place at 10 AM, Monday, February 10, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Deacon Tony Dominguez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
Mellie was born June 7, 1934 to Rafael and Guadalupe (Morales) Quinones. She attended school in Malaga. She married the love of her life, Epolito Franco April 13, 1951. Mellie worked at the Motel Stevens, IMC Potash and as a grandma at ECEC and Loving Schools. She dedicated her life to the Lord in baptism in 2014. Mellie enjoyed spending time with her family. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Epolito V. Franco; daughters: Maria Franco, Martha Garcia and son, Poli Q. Franco.
Survivors are her daughters: Elodia F. Chavez and husband, Robert, Esperanza F. "Hope" McFadden and husband, Fred, Celia F. Hougland and husband, Robert; son-in-law, Felipe Garcia; 13 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters: Maria Hernandez and husband, Pablo, Martha Vasquez, Margaret Ramirez and Cuca Lopez and husband, Raymond and numerous nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Brian Hughes Hougland, Tabitha Hougland, Angel Hougland, Robert Hougland, Corey Trevino, Zach Grigg, Pablo Hernandez and Joe Ramirez. Honorary pallbearer is Elden Hougland.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 7 to Feb. 9, 2020