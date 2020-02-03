|
|
Manuela Soto Gomez
Carlsbad - Manuela Soto Gomez, 80, of Del Rio Street, Carlsbad, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. Visitation will be from 5 PM - 6 PM, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. A Rosary will be recited at 10 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11 AM at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 3 to Feb. 4, 2020