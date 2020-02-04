|
|
Manuela Soto Gomez
Carlsbad - Manuela Soto Gomez, 80, of Del Rio Street, Carlsbad, NM, passed away Sunday, February 2, 2020 at her home. A Rosary will be recited at 10 AM, Wednesday, February 5, 2020 followed by Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery.
Manuela was born March 2, 1939, in Carlsbad to Elisa (Rodriguez) and Fernando Soto. She was the eldest of 5 siblings, whom she helped her mom raise. She was preceded in death by her parents; brother, Ismael and wife, Mary; son-in-law, Alvaro and brother-in-law, Ray Ortiz. She graduated from Carlsbad High School and began work as a Practical Nurse at St. Francis Hospital. In 1960, Manuela married her loving husband of over 59 years, Juan Gomez and they had 5 children: Christina Carnero, Carolyn Gomez, Daniel Gomez, JohnMichael Gomez and Anna Beason.
Manuela enjoyed traveling, attending concerts, volunteering at her church and as a gran at Head Start School. Her joy was her family, especially her grandchildren: Isaac, Christopher, Hannah and Alexander and great-grands: Kinsley and Yazmin. How her grandchildren looked forward to picking apples with grandpa and grandma to bake pies with grandma as she would sing to them. Grandma always had a fun surprise waiting for her little ones. The greatest gift mother gave was her passion of love and faith that we share. Manuela is also survived by her sister, Alice Ortiz and brothers: Samuel "Sammy" Rodriguez and wife, Patsy of Arizona and David Rodriguez and wife, Esperanza of Carlsbad.
Pallbearers will be Isaac Moralez, Christopher Carnero, David Rodriguez, Sammy Rodriguez, JohnMichael Gomez and Daniel Gomez. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020