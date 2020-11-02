Margaret (Peggy) Gibson
Carlsbad - Margaret (Peggy) Gibson, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Peggy was born November 27, 1939, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Si and Ruth Gibson. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Kepner and Betty Scott. Peggy graduated from Carlsbad High School in May 1958. She attended NMSU in Carlsbad and Las Cruces and lived in California for number of years, returning to Carlsbad in 1975. She worked at Nichols Printing and Landsun Homes. She was in business with her two brothers until retirement. Peggy enjoyed volunteering at Carlsbad Medical Center and at Landsun Homes. She was a long-time member of Oasis Christian Fellowship. Peggy is survived by brothers Jim Gibson and wife Rose Ann of Carlsbad, and Barclay Gibson and wife Jan of Lake Oswego, OR, and sister Ann Reynolds of Lubbock, TX, and many nieces and nephews. A private family burial service has taken place at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park with Albert Alvarez officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made to Oasis Christian Fellowship or a charity of your choice
