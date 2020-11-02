1/1
Margaret (Peggy) Gibson
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Margaret's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Margaret (Peggy) Gibson

Carlsbad - Margaret (Peggy) Gibson, 80, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in Odessa, Texas. Peggy was born November 27, 1939, in Carlsbad, New Mexico to Si and Ruth Gibson. She is preceded in death by her parents and sisters Mary Kepner and Betty Scott. Peggy graduated from Carlsbad High School in May 1958. She attended NMSU in Carlsbad and Las Cruces and lived in California for number of years, returning to Carlsbad in 1975. She worked at Nichols Printing and Landsun Homes. She was in business with her two brothers until retirement. Peggy enjoyed volunteering at Carlsbad Medical Center and at Landsun Homes. She was a long-time member of Oasis Christian Fellowship. Peggy is survived by brothers Jim Gibson and wife Rose Ann of Carlsbad, and Barclay Gibson and wife Jan of Lake Oswego, OR, and sister Ann Reynolds of Lubbock, TX, and many nieces and nephews. A private family burial service has taken place at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park with Albert Alvarez officiating. Denton-Wood Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Donations may be made to Oasis Christian Fellowship or a charity of your choice.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by CurrentArgus.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved