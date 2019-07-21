|
|
Margaret Helen Bilbrey
Carlsbad - Margaret Helen Bilbrey passed away July 15, 2019 at Good Life Senior Living & Memory Care in Carlsbad, NM. Margaret was born October 24, 1923 in Los Angeles, CA to Minnie (Joplin) and Leslie Smith. Her family moved to Slaton, Texas when she was 4 years old. There she met and married her husband, Alvis Bilbrey, January 7, 1943. Margaret and Alvis lived in Abernathy, Texas from 1947 to 1968, where they raised their daughter, Elaine, then on to Carlsbad. He preceded her in death January 8, 1979. A mother and homemaker, Margaret was an excellent seamstress and was well known in Carlsbad for her beautiful portraits done in pastels. She also loved playing bridge and worked at Jackson Drug a few years after her husband passed away. She was a member of Epworth Methodist Church.
Margaret is survived by her daughter, Elaine Ingram of Missouri City, TX, her granddaughters Kay Lynn Pettit of Dallas, TX, Melissa Ibañez and son-in-law Duff Ibañez and great grandson Lucas Ibañez of Missouri City, TX.
In addition to her husband, she is preceded in death by her brother Leslie Smith and her companion of 25 years, Ed Webster.
Memorial gifts may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter, 5217 Buena Vista Dr., Carlsbad, NM 88220 http://noahsarkshelter.org/
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 21, 2019