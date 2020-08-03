1/1
Margaret Marquart

Margaret Marquart

MARGARET MARIANNE KLEMSTEIN MARQUART went to be with the Lord on July 30, 2020 at the age of 88 years. Margaret was born on January 4, 1932 in Comfort, Texas. She was preceded in death by her parents Charles & Frieda Klemstein, her husband Elgin E. Marquart, 3 brothers and their wives Erwin & wife Leona, Arno & wife Wanda, Werner & wife Viola, sister Elizabeth Bynum & husband Nolan, sister-in-law Ruth Klemstein, nephews' Junior & Timothy and wife Karen Klemstein, Dennis Bynum, nieces' Cindy Klemstein Pearson, Jeanie Klemstein & husband Jack and great grandson Luke Cravey.

Margaret is survived by her children David D Marquart and Debbie D Anderson and husband Clifford; three grand children Sheldon R Cravey & wife Lori, Audra N Munson & husband Jimmy and Brittney D Sabula and husband Nick; Four great grand children Donovan & Kaitlyn Cravey and Todd and Whitney Munson; one brother, Lawrence Klemstein; brother-in-law, James Marquart & wife Shari and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

She will be missed by everyone she encountered.

As per her request she will be cremated with a Celebration of Life at a later date

In lieu of flowers the family asks that memorials be given in her memory to the Comfort V.F.D., Sisterdale V.F.D., Waring V.F.D. or to the charity of your choice

Expressions of sympathy may be sent at www.schaetter.com

Funeral arrangements under the direction of the Schaetter Funeral Home




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Aug. 3 to Aug. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Schaetter's Funeral Home
554 Roosevelt Avenue
Comfort, TX 78013
(830) 995-3535
