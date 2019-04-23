|
Maria de Jesus Salazar Carrasco
Las Cruces - Maria de Jesus Salazar Carrasco beloved wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother, and aunt left her dwelling place on earth and entered eternal life to be with her heavenly father on Good Friday, April 19, 2019 surrounded by her loving family at Casa del Sol. Maria was born on Christmas Day, December 25, 1933. Maria grew up on a ranch in Cerro Alto, near Ojinaga, Chihuahua Mexico. She later moved to Carlsbad where she met Ruben the love of her life and were married for 39 years until his passing. She was a devout Catholic and a devoted loving mother, grandmother great grandmother, sister and aunt.
Maria grew up riding horses and helping her parents raise goats, horses and chickens on the ranch. She assisted her mother in making asaderos to take to market. Maria's hobbies included sewing her children's clothes, making quilts and embroidery. She loved gardening, growing organic vegetables and working in her rose garden. She enjoyed listening to Tejano/Norteno music, singing, dancing and cooking and hosting all the family gatherings for special occasions and holidays. She held many different jobs over the years, but her favorite was the job she held as a cook at the Rodeway Inn. She loved preparing food for large banquets and grilling steaks.
Maria was preceded in death by her parents, Felipe Salazar and Maximiana Olivas; husband Ruben, Sr.; son, Fabian; granddaughter, Stephanie Maria McCormick and great-grandson, Declan McCormick. Those left to mourn her passing include her two daughters: Patricia Ann Rascon of Las Cruces, Viola (Jim) McCormick also of Las Cruces, NM; two sons: Philip Carrasco, Sr., and Ruben S. Carrasco, Jr., of Carlsbad; her grandchildren: Richard (Jenna) Rascon of Maricopa, Arizona, Erica Rascon of Las Cruces, Shaugna (Steven) Ortiz of Fort Collins, Colorado, Jim McCormick III (Tricy) of Hobbs, NM, Jayce (Cindy) McCormick of Las Cruces, June (Rolando) Hernandez, Philip Carrasco Jr., Emery Carrasco, Aubrey Carrasco, Eric Carrasco, Jordane Carrasco, and Derek Carrasco, Carlsbad. Other survivors include her great-grandchildren: Ritchie Rascon III, Reign Rascon, Orlando Ortiz, Tula Ortiz, Brent McCormick, Madison McCormick, Tristan McCormick and Kilian McCormick, Jade Hernandez, Angel Hernandez and Nicholas Carrasco. Surviving siblings are her brother, Erineo Salazar and sister, Guadalupe Orona. The family would like to thank all the staff at Casa del Sol and Mesilla Valley Hospice of Las Cruces for all their assistance and support in caring for Maria.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 24, 2019 from 5 to 7 PM followed by a rosary at 7 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. The Holy Mass will be held on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 1 PM at San Jose Catholic Church with Rite of Committal to follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Please visit dentonwood.com to sign the online guest book.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Apr. 23, 2019