Marian Tracy Gordon
Carlsbad - Marian Tracy Gordon, 65, of Eunice St., Carlsbad, New Mexico passed away Friday, June 21, 2019. Marian was born December 13, 1953 to Sam and Lolita Tracy, in Carlsbad. She graduated from Carlsbad High School Class of 1972 and was a life-long resident. Her kind and caring nature was evident to all that knew her. She especially had a fond weakness for the four-legged fur baby varieties. As a devout Christian she centered her life in living the word of God. Devoted to family, she unselfishly dedicated much of her life to the well-being of her children and grandchildren. Known for her high energy, and adventurous spirit, she also possessed a gullibility, that led to many fun times and laughs with family and friends. Her willingness to engage in conversation, even with those whom she was not well acquainted, exhibited the value she saw in others, which was an unmistakable and contagious part of her personality. She had worked a teacher's aide at Hillcrest and Emmitt Smith Elementary schools for almost the last 11 years. She adored her students as they did her. As resilient as she was, she finally succumbed to numerous health ailments, she has been battling for the past several years. She will be sorely missed by all that had the pleasure of knowing her.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her son; Clayton Gordon, husband; David Workman, and stepdaughter Brandi Workman.
She is survived by one brother; George Tracy and wife Cheryl of Albuquerque, NM. Three sisters; Mittie Hayes and husband Woody, Susie Bindel and husband James, and Cindy Lee and husband Charles all of Carlsbad. One son; Sam Gordon and wife Rhonda of Tomball, TX. One daughter-in-law Brittany Gordon of Carlsbad. One stepson; Dustin Workman and wife Vanessa of Carlsbad. One nephew; Kyle Hudson of Carlsbad. Eight Grandchildren: Zack Gordon, Tyler Gordon, Paige Gordon, Nathan Gordon, Josiah Workman, Zachariah Workman and Isaiah Workman all of Carlsbad. Colton Gordon of Tomball, TX.
A viewing is scheduled for Friday, June 28, 2019 from 6 PM to 8 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home at 1001 N. Canal St. The funeral service will be held Saturday, June 29, 2019 at 2 PM at Carlsbad First Assembly Church, 1502 W. Mermod St. with Pastor Brad Coates officiating and an interment following will convene at Carlsbad Cemetery, 1506 Boyd Dr. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 25, 2019