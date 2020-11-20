Marianne Patrick
Roswell - Marianne Patrick, 70, passed away on Sunday, October 11, 2020, in Roswell, New Mexico. In honor of Marianne's wishes, no services will be held. Please take a moment to share a kind thought or memory with Marianne's family at www.andersonbethany.com
.
On March 2, 1950, Marianne was born to Pat and Elva E. Patrick, in Stevensville, Ohio. She was a member of the Presbyterian Church. Marianne was a member of Respite in Carlsbad, NM. Marianne's most memorable moments were when she would spend time with her grandsons, reading, playing bingo, walking, and shopping. She enjoyed coloring and working on puzzles. Prior to retirement, Marianne worked as a cashier for many years. Her spirit and presence will be dearly missed by her friends and family.
Marianne leaves behind her son: Paul and wife Veronica Patrick; grandsons: Titus and Justus Patrick; brother, Tracy Patrick; aunts and uncles: Mary Valentine of Ohio, Harold McConaughey of Ohio; as well as her nieces and nephews: Michael Moorefield, Jessica Franklin, Aaron Patrick, Gabe Patrick, and Matthew Patrick.
Marianne is preceded in death by her parents, Pat and Elva E. Patrick; siblings: Alex Patrick and Marshal Patrick; and her sister-in-law, Betty Patrick.