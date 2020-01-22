|
Mariano M. Terrazas
Carlsbad, NM - Mariano Munoz Terrazas, 86, of Ortega Street, passed away January 20, 2020 in Carlsbad. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating and Firefighter Honors by Carlsbad Fire Department. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery with Military Honors by Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Jose Catholic Church. There is no visitation. See obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020