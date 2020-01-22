Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
401 N. Guadalupe
Carlsbad, NM 88220
575-885-2211
Resources
More Obituaries for Mariano Terrazas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Mariano M. Terrazas

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Mariano M. Terrazas Obituary
Mariano M. Terrazas

Carlsbad, NM - Mariano Munoz Terrazas, 86, of Ortega Street, passed away January 20, 2020 in Carlsbad. Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 24, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating and Firefighter Honors by Carlsbad Fire Department. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery with Military Honors by Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. Vigil will be at 7 p.m. Thursday at San Jose Catholic Church. There is no visitation. See obituary and express condolences at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 22 to Jan. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Mariano's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -