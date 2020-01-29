|
Mario Michael Carrasco, Sr.
Carlsbad - Mario Michael Carrasco, Sr., 55, of Carlsbad, passed away January 26, 2020 at his home. Visitation will be at 6 PM, Thursday, January 30, 2020, followed by a vigil at 7 PM, at San Jose Catholic Church. Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 AM, Friday, January 31, 2020 at San Jose Catholic Church with Fr. Pasala Hruday Kumar officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 29 to Jan. 30, 2020