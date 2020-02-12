|
|
Mark William Klein, Sr.
Carlsbad, NM - Mark William Klein, Sr., 95, of Westridge Road, passed away Sunday, February 9, 2020, at Carlsbad Medical Center. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m., Saturday, February 15, 2020, at St. Edward Catholic Church. Father Pasala Hruday Kumar will be the celebrant. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery, with Military Honors performed by the Carlsbad Veterans Honor Guard. A Rosary and Vigil will be held Friday (Feb. 14) at 6 p.m. at West Funeral Home, with visitation from 1-6 p.m. Friday.
Mark was born to Anthon Alexander Klein and Katherine (Kreizenbeck) Klein on August 10, 1924 in Custer County, Oklahoma. He was a 1942 graduate of Arapaho High School near Clinton, OK. He served in the U. S. Naval Service during WWII from 1944 until 1946 as a Coxswain aboard the USS Presidio. He married Lena McLaughlin on September 4, 1947 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Clinton, OK.
Mark had a long working career that included working at Haye's Feed Store and Dairy, operating a trucking business with his brother, co-owning and operating Klein's Dairy, and farming in Carlsbad. He also worked at Potash Company of America on the loading dock, retiring in 1986. After he retired from the potash mine, he "flipped" several houses in Carlsbad. Mark was a devoted family man and member of St. Edward Catholic Church. He enjoyed farming, visiting, and telling stories.
Mark was preceded in death by his wife, Lena Klein, infant daughter, Jo Anne, his parents, and siblings: Alice Gavin, Freeda Hayes, Eva McDonough, Elenora Cole, Florene Klein, Irene Clark, and Edward Klein.
He is survived by children: Jim Klein of El Paso, TX, Janet (Frank) Weldon of Carlsbad, NM, Mark Klein, Jr. of Dell City, TX, Joe (Laura) Klein of Carlsbad, NM, Jenifer (Jesse) Hilliard and Jonella (Don) Greetan of Artesia, NM; brother: A.A. (Betty) Klein, sisters: Mildred Ruyle, Delores Walterscheid, Virginia (Robert) O'Kelley, and Betty Jean Bloomer, sister-in-laws: Tillie Klein and Zora (Greg) Nieto, brother-in-law, Olen Dunnington; and 19 grandchildren: Chelsea Klein, Alyson Klein, Becky (Ryan) Whiteaker, LeAnne Weldon, Brad Weldon, Tinnie (Cody) Marrs, Melissa Spencer, Mackenzie (Aaron) Baldridge, Marissa (K.C.) Garner, Mark Klein, III, Kit (Stacy) Klein, Kale Klein, Kirstie Klein, Westley (Heather) Graham, Derek Graham, Lisa (Andrew) Richards, Lance Hilliard, Josh Greetan, Derek (Ariah) Greetan, and 33 great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Brad Weldon, Mark Klein, III, Lance Hilliard, Andrew Richards, Derek Greetan, and great-grandsons, Ashton Whiteaker and Kelly Spencer.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jonah's House, 512 W. Stevens, Carlsbad, NM 88220, or a . Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020