Martha Alicia Saenz Najera
Carlsbad - Martha Alicia Saenz Najera, 76, was born January 27, 1944 in Delicias, Chihuahua, Mexico, while her parents were working in that area. She was raised in Carlsbad, New Mexico in the La Huerta subdivision. Martha was quite the tomboy as a child and was raised helping her dad run a dairy and spent many days riding her horse in the area. She attended Edison Elementary School, Eisenhower Junior High School and then went on to Carlsbad High School. She graduated from CHS in 1962. Then Martha attended and graduated from Eddy County Beauty College in 1963 and from then on maintained a Beautician's license. It was in high school that she met the love of her life in the 8th grade, her husband Richard F. Najera. They were married on July 27, 1963 and honeymooned in Ruidoso, NM. The young couple made their home in Carlsbad and in 1965 she became a mother for the first time and then again in 1967. She was the classic 1960's mother and housewife, devoting her life to her family's home and well-being. In 1974, she became a school bus driver for the Ballard Bus Co. She loved the children of Carlsbad and was dedicated to their safe transport; she never lost a kid although one high schooler did jump out the back door one day! Martha loved her children and served as PTA President at Joe Stanley Smith Elementary School. She attended baseball games and gymnastics events, always letting her love be known to them.
Due to a work transfer, the family relocated to Hobbs, NM in 1986. Martha again took up her love of bus driving and was hired by the Hobbs Bus Company taking kiddos to school from all over the Hobbs area. The family enjoyed a beautiful home in Hobbs and she loved it dearly. In 1990, duty called again and this time the relocation ended up being back in Carlsbad. The family home was once again established in Eddy County. Martha retired from bus driving during this time to focus on her health and family. In 1991, she became a grandmother for the first time and quickly knew that being "Ganny" to her grandchildren was a true joy and center point in her life.
Martha loved spending time with her family, traveling to new places and meeting people. She enjoyed camping, Country dancing and County Music. She enjoyed trips to Nashville and Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. She loved horses, western and Native American Culture. She was a terrific cook and never let anyone leave her home hungry or thirsty. Even though Martha was from a small town, she has dear friends and family from places like New York, Tennessee, Ohio, California, Texas, Ireland and Mexico.
Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Vicente Saenz, Rosa Villalva Saenz and her beloved niece, Yvonne Acosta Basabilvazo. She is survived by the love of her life, Richard F. Najera, married 57 years; sister, Grace Acosta; son, Richard S. Najera and wife, Angela of Carlsbad; daughter Lana Steven and husband, Ron of Santa Fe, NM; grandsons: Chase Najera and wife Lynda, Chance Najera and granddaughter, Lauren Steven. Recent additions to the family are great-granddaughters, Remington Leah and Preslee Denise Najera.
Memorial contributions may be made to the ALS Foundation, www.als.org
in honor of her late niece, Yvonne. Due to current restrictions, the family will be having private services at Sunset Garden Memorial Park in Carlsbad, NM. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com