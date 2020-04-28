|
|
Martha Ann Cannady
Carlsbad - Martha Ann Cannady passed away peacefully one week after her 80th birthday, on April 25th, due to the sudden onset of a rare autoimmune disease. She was born April 18, 1940 in Carlsbad, New Mexico to John R and Martha D Pepper. She was married for many years to Marion L (Pete) Cannady, and together they had three children.
Martha's professional life was varied. In her early 20's, she was a licensed beautician, in her 30's and 40's, she created Janitorial Services Unlimited, a successful business which employed 10 people, and in her 50's she undertook a job working as a controller for the concessions at both Grand Canyon National Park and Yellowstone National Park. It was during this later job that she was most full of joy, being able to indulge her love of the outdoors - camping and exploring to her heart's content. Martha loved to travel and have adventures, and she made sure that her children and grandchildren got to experience so many of the joys from her childhood, particularly camping.
Even while working, Martha loved her family and friends, and was devoted to "being there" for her children, her grandchildren, her siblings, and her nieces and nephews. She was a rock who could be counted on to help through any crisis.
She was preceded in death by her parents, John "Red" Pepper and Martha "Dee" Pepper Loftus, and her brothers Dell R Pepper, John M Pepper, and Ronald L "Red" Pepper.
She is survived by her children Linda D. Magby and Leigh A. Fulghum (David Fulgham) of Carlsbad, and Robert L Cannady (Mellie Cannady) of Albuquerque; her seven grandchildren (Jason Cannady, Brianna Cannon, Stephanie Rush, Janessa Rush, Kevin Dennis, Alex Cannady, and Maria Cannady; and her 10 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild. In addition, she is survived by her sister Hazel M (Margie) Barber and her husband Byron Bissell, of Tucson, AZ, as well as many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
There will not be a formal funeral or a memorial service for Martha, but please remember Martha and her family in your own way.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Apr. 28 to May 3, 2020