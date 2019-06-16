Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Burial
Thursday, Jun. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Sunset Gardens Memorial Park
Carlsbad, NM
- - Martin William Shepherd, 87 passed away on May 31, 2019, and Imojene Shepherd, 85, passed away on May 16, 2019. Their love for each other was only surpassed by their love for Jesus Christ. They were faithful believers, and always looked for ways to share God's message with those around them. They lived simple lives, with the mindset of passing through this land to their eternal home with their Savior. Cremation has taken place for both of them with interment at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Carlsbad, NM. For those wanting to visit their gravesite and say goodbye, there will be some chairs setup at the gravesite from 10:00 AM to Noon on Thursday, June 20, 2019. Memorial contributions can be made to Lake View Christian Home, 1905 W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Condolences can be made at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on June 16, 2019
