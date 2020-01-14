|
Mary Ann Kirkes Bannister
El Paso, TX - Mary Ann Kirkes Bannister, 78, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Monday, January 13, 2020 at Sierra Medical Center, El Paso, TX. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, January 17, 2020 at Central Christian Church with her Grandson-in-law, Matt Schalk officiating. Interment will follow at Carlsbad Cemetery. Visitation will be 1-6 p.m. Thursday with family receiving guests from 4-6 p.m at West Funeral Home. See full obituary at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020