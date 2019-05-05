|
Mary Bird Creek
Carlsbad - Mary Bird Creek was born to Arthur and Lillian Bird near Elida, NM, on November 13, 1929, the youngest of seven siblings. The Birds owned a seven-section ranch, making it a requirement to have a good work ethic. Despite creating mischief at school, she managed to become valedictorian of her class at Elida High. After high school, Mary entered nurses' training in Albuquerque, NM, where she attended classes for a year. She married Burt Jones in 1948 and they ranched and farmed near Elida for 10 years. They moved to Carlsbad in 1958 and raised five children. Mary enjoyed being a housewife and mother but she still had a dream of finishing nurses' training. Her dream became a necessity when the Joneses split up and she once again entered nurses' training, graduating in May, 1975. Mary began her career as a nurse at St. Francis Hospital in Carlsbad and retired in 1997 as the Social Services director at Guadalupe Medical Center. She had a brief one-year stint as a teacher at Carlsbad High School where she taught basic nursing.
Mary loved the Lord and actively attended church where she taught Sunday School. She also served as a hospital chaplain. Mary was a Proverbs 31 woman. She loved all kinds of music - from gospel to the Eagles. She loved sewing and made many clothes, quilts, afghans, and sleeping bags for her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mary loved flowers and working in her flower garden. She especially loved games. She taught her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren SkipBo, 500, Pitch and Canasta. Mary was a member of several bridge clubs and PEO. She married Paul Creek on May 19, 1993. They enjoyed traveling worldwide and stateside. Visiting with family and friends and involvement with the church were a big part of their life together. Mary was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Paul; all six of her siblings: Lucille, Jim, Jerry, Doak, Bruce and Carol; two children: Mel McClure and Ronny Creek. She is survived by her children: Mary Ann Fine and husband, Keith, Deborah Jones, David Jones, Ross Bailey, and Carolyn Creek Holder; grandchildren: Tanya Wright and husband, Ryan, Brett Fine and wife, Tiffany, Angie Jones and husband, Herb, Jessica Onan and husband, Ryan, Tasha Garcia and husband, Matt, Briana Jones, and Kaitlin Aiono and husband, August; ten great-grandchildren: Heidi, Megan, Andrew, Mariah, Brison, Imari, Zaden, Niya, Elijah, and Gracie; one great-great-grandchild, Alonzo; many nieces, and nephews and a whole host of friends.
The family would like to thank the staff at Landsun Homes and Lakeview Christian Home Hospice for the exceptional care they gave Mary. Memorial contributions may be made to Landsun Homes, Caring Hands Fund, 2002 Westridge Road, Carlsbad, NM 88220 or Lakeview Christian Home Hospice, 1905 W. Pierce Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220
Visitation is scheduled for 3 PM-5 PM, Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home. Funeral services are scheduled for 10 AM, Monday, May 6, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel with Dr. Cleve Kerby and Rev. Stephanie Harmon officiating. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 5, 2019