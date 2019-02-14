|
|
Graveside services for Mary Francis Price, age 102, of Carlsbad, will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday (Feb. 14) at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery. Chaplain Michael Adams of Encompass Home Health and Hospice will officiate. There is no visitation.
Mary's family would like to recognize and thank the Encompass Hospice staff and caregivers for taking the time to become beloved friends and for taking such extraordinary care of her over these past years. We would also like to send a special thank you to the Good Life staff and caregivers for their kindness and wonderful care she received during her stay there. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 14, 2019