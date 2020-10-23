Mary Hughes
Carlsbad - Mary Samoa Hughes was born on February 11, 1938, in Stafford, Kansas to Glenn and Gladys Bagley. She passed away on Sunday, October 18, 2020 at the age of 82. Mary was preceded in death by her parents and her brother Homer Bagley. She is survived by her husband: Jim Hughes; sons: Doug Hughes of Albuquerque, NM; Don and Crystal Hughes of Carlsbad, NM; Richard and Kim Hughes of Murfreesboro, TN; seven grandchildren: Cali Webber and husband, Karl, Cody Hughes, Cas Hughes and wife, Rachel, Cree Hughes, Kendall Hughes, Cannon Hughes and Bailey Hughes; great grandchildren: Braxton Hughes, Brooklyn Hughes and Ethan Webber. Mary graduated from Monterey High School in Lubbock, TX. She met Jim while recording jingles with her musical trio at a Lubbock radio station where he was the afternoon D.J. Mary and Jim married in Lubbock, TX in 1957. They moved to Carlsbad, NM in 1979. Mary was active in Jim's broadcast business as a bookkeeper for 60 years. Mary and Jim founded Orchard Manor Construction in the early eighties. Together they built over 30 custom homes most of which Mary designed herself. Few knew that Mary was an airplane pilot and also a farmer, raising wheat and alfalfa in Kansas. She loved to play tennis and pickleball. She was an avid fisherman, particularly fly fishing. She enjoyed music, playing the piano and loved to sing. Mary's true passion was her faith and love for Jesus. She taught numerous Bible classes through her lifetime. She was an active member of Sunset Church of Christ. Mary counseled hundreds of women related to marriage and faith. Mary was known for her tireless effort to encourage others with cards and letters. She was a prolific reader of the Bible and was a spiritual leader to countless people. Her profound wisdom and her unshakable faith inspired everyone that met her. Mary was truly a one-of-a-kind spiritual giant and she will be especially missed by her family and friends. Visitation will be 1:00 PM-5:00 PM, Saturday, October 24, 2020 and on Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:00 PM-5:00 PM at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Private family services will be held and a public memorial service will be held at a future date. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
.
Mary was very dedicated and worked extensively with Casa de la Esparanza, an orphanage in Mexico. The Hughes family set up a memorial fund in Mary's name to further the work at Casa de la Esparanza. Should friends desire to send memorials, checks may be made out to: Sunset Church of Christ, 1308 W. Blodgett St., Carlsbad, NM 88220, in memo line write Casa de la Esparanza or use direct link: https://ahouseofhope.com