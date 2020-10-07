1/1
Carlsbad - Mary Lopez, 64, of Carlsbad, NM passed away October 4, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. A rosary will be recited at 7:00 p.m., Wednesday, October 7, 2020 at Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home Chapel. Funeral mass will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, October 8, 2020 at San Miguel Arcangel Catholic Church in Midland. Graveside service will be held at 12:30 p.m. (MT), Friday, October 9, 2020 at Santa Catarina Cemetery in Carlsbad, NM.

Mary was born on June 25, 1956 in Carlsbad, NM to Esther (Juarez) and Elias Hernandez. She was the youngest of six and grew up in Carlsbad, NM. She graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1973. Mary worked at San Jose Catholic church for 20+ years in the church office and with religious education for adults and children. Her hobbies were crocheting and spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Mary was an avid member of the San Jose Catholic Church. She loved teaching and learning about her faith and religion. Mary was also a member of the order of the Secular Franciscan. She was kind, caring, compassionate and loved everyone she came across. She loved to drink early morning coffee and visit with her numerous close friends.

Mary is survived by daughter Catrina Hernandez and husband Pedro Sotelo of Midland, TX; daughter Crystal Lopez Casarez and husband Matthew Casarez of O'Donnell, TX; son Eloy Lopez and wife Tessa McMillan of Carlsbad, NM; sisters Juanita Granger of Hobbs, NM, Lorenza Hernandez of Carlsbad, NM and Rosa Leos of Murrieta, CA; 12 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews. Mary is preceded in death by husband Eloy U. Lopez Sr.; parents Esther and Elias Hernandez; stepfather Conrado Gutierrez; and brothers Vicente Hernandez and Gregorio Hernandez.

The family would like to express their gratitude towards Hands of Compassion and Hospice of Midland. Pallbearers will be Eloy Lopez, Ervie Granger, Elias Hernandez, Keith Hernandez, Anthony Fuentez, Greg Garcia, Jon Lara, and Cody Birden. Honorary pallbearers will be Pedro Sotelo and Matthew Casarez.

Arrangements are under the direction of Nalley-Pickle & Welch Funeral Home & Crematory of Midland. Online condolences may be made at www.npwelch.com.




Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
