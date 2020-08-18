Mary Stone Browning



On Thursday, July 2nd, 2020, Mary Stone Browning passed away at the age of 96 in Seminole, Florida.



Mary was born in Worcester, Massachusetts to Herbert and Ethel Sone. She graduated from Classical High School in Worcester. Mary received her associate degree from Green Mountain College in Poultney, Vermont in 1944.



Mary was a life-long world traveler. After college graduation, she resided in San Francisco, California before accepting a position with the U.S. Embassy in Bonn Germany. She traveled across Europe extensively enjoying Austria and the Alps. Mary's next adventure took her to Fairbanks, Alaska where she worked for the U.S. Air Force. Mary met her husband Troy during her stay in Alaska and they married in 1963. They have one son, Jeff. The Browning family eventually settled in Carlsbad, New Mexico in 1969. Mary retired from Carlsbad Caverns National Park in 1992 after proudly serving as an Information Receptionist for 14 years. Mary continued to explore the United States on bus tours during her retirement. She was a passionate volunteer with Noah's Ark Animal Shelter and Friends of the Living Desert among others. Mary was well known for her witty poems and could always be counted on to provide lemon bars at social functions. She was a long-time member of the 1st Presbyterian Church in Carlsbad. Mary spent her final years in Florida with her son Jeff.



Mary was preceded in death by her husband Troy, sister Nancy Denz and her beloved dog Zoie. She is survived by her son Jeff Browning, sister Elizabeth Maynard and numerous nieces and nephews.



Mary's remains were cremated with interment to be held at a later date. Donations in honor of Mary may be made to Noah's Ark Animal Shelter and Friends of the Living Desert.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store