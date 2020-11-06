Maureen Ann Thompson
Carlsbad - Maureen Ann Thompson, age 68, passed away Tuesday, October 27, 2020. Maureen was born in National City, California in 1951 to Tom and Irene Gaines. She was the youngest of three children. Her older sister, Barba Nell McCampbell and brother, Tommy Douglas Gaines preceded her in death. Maureen was raised playing and working in her parents' business, Gaines Laundry & Cleaners in LaMesa, California. This was where she was lovingly given the nickname, Fluff, by those who knew her. Maureen graduated from Lubbock Christian College and married Ric Thompson. Together, they spent twenty years moving around the country preaching and serving among different Church of Christ congregations. In 1996, she took on the role of single parent to her three children and caregiver to her elderly mother. Maureen began a new career with the Carlsbad Public School system, first as a substitute teacher and later as a teaching aide in the Special Education Department. She spent the last 13 years of her life with Garlan Plumlee, loving life and enjoying being a grandmother. Her grandkids were the light of her life and she loved more than anything when they would call her Grandma Morning or Momo. Maureen is survived by her children and grandchildren, including her youngest, Bryan Thompson, his fiancé, Jill and daughter, Brooklynn; daughter, Melissa Kern, her husband, Jeremy and their three children: Alexander, Mikayla and Hunter; and oldest son, Justin Thompson, his wife, Joncie and their three children: William, Kaity and Emma. Maureen always had a way of looking at the bright side of any situation and she never knew a stranger. She will be greatly missed by all those who knew and loved her. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com