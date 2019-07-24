|
|
Maurine Boatman
Logan - Maurine Boatman long time Logan NM resident, age 99, passed away on Saturday July 20, 2019 following an extended illness.
Maurine was born July 10, 1920 at Bard, New Mexico to Martenia and Edna Flint. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Logan NM.
Surviving her are her sons - John W.Boatman & La Donna , Alvin Boatman & Mary Jo all of Amarillo, Texas and Lloyd Boatman & Rose of Carlsbad New Mexico. 8 Grandchildren 20 Great Grandchildren and 2 Great Great Grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her husband Fred Boatman in 2015.
Graveside services celebrating her life will be Friday July 26, 2019 at 10:00 AM in the San Jon Cemetery at San Jon New Mexico.
Arrangements entrusted to the Dunn Funeral Home of Tucumcari New Mexico.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 24, 2019