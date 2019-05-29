|
Melvin J. McNutt
Aurora - Melvin Jesse McNutt, 78, of Geneva Street Aurora, Colorado passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community. Melvin was born on March 29, 1941, in Magdalena, NM to Melvin and Jesse McNutt.
Melvin graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1959. After high school, Melvin joined the Army and was stationed for three years in Alaska. Later, he met the love of his life, Eunice White, and got married on December 19, 1962, in Carlsbad, NM and they had four children. Melvin was a board member of Emmanuel Gospel Church and a member there for 52 years. He enjoyed word search puzzles watching football, playing with his dogs, and most importantly reading his Bible. Melvin was a kind and caring person, and loved spending quality time with his friends and family. He will be missed and remembered always.
Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Damon McNutt; mother, Jesse Louise (Barrier) McNutt; wife, Eunice (White) McNutt; brother, Richard McNutt; and brother, Jimmy McNutt.
Melvin is survived by his son, Damon McNutt of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Sheila Turnbow and husband, Jeff of Commerce City, CO; son, Ray McNutt and wife, Maryse of Aurora, CO; son, Bill McNutt of Boise, ID; grandson, Johnathan Baldauf of Boise, ID; brother, Lyman McNutt of CO; brother, Adrian McNutt of WA; sister, Lydia Goodwin of CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Emmanuel Gospel Church with Pastor Danialle Estrada officiating. Internment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 29, 2019