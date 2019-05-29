Services
Visitation
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel
Funeral service
Saturday, Jun. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Emmanuel Gospel Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Melvin McNutt
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Melvin J. McNutt


1941 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Melvin J. McNutt Obituary
Melvin J. McNutt

Aurora - Melvin Jesse McNutt, 78, of Geneva Street Aurora, Colorado passed away Saturday, May 25, 2019, at Summit Rehabilitation and Care Community. Melvin was born on March 29, 1941, in Magdalena, NM to Melvin and Jesse McNutt.

Melvin graduated from Carlsbad High School in 1959. After high school, Melvin joined the Army and was stationed for three years in Alaska. Later, he met the love of his life, Eunice White, and got married on December 19, 1962, in Carlsbad, NM and they had four children. Melvin was a board member of Emmanuel Gospel Church and a member there for 52 years. He enjoyed word search puzzles watching football, playing with his dogs, and most importantly reading his Bible. Melvin was a kind and caring person, and loved spending quality time with his friends and family. He will be missed and remembered always.

Melvin was preceded in death by his father, Melvin Damon McNutt; mother, Jesse Louise (Barrier) McNutt; wife, Eunice (White) McNutt; brother, Richard McNutt; and brother, Jimmy McNutt.

Melvin is survived by his son, Damon McNutt of Carlsbad, NM; daughter, Sheila Turnbow and husband, Jeff of Commerce City, CO; son, Ray McNutt and wife, Maryse of Aurora, CO; son, Bill McNutt of Boise, ID; grandson, Johnathan Baldauf of Boise, ID; brother, Lyman McNutt of CO; brother, Adrian McNutt of WA; sister, Lydia Goodwin of CO; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM. The funeral service will be 2:00 PM Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Emmanuel Gospel Church with Pastor Danialle Estrada officiating. Internment will follow at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park in Carlsbad, NM. Denton-Wood Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at dentonwood.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on May 29, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.