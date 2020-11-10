Michael Allen Davidson



Duncan, OK - Michael Allen Davidson passed away on November 4, 2020, at the age of 66. Michael was born to parents A.B. Davidson and Lucy Davidson on August 4, 1954, in Duncan, Oklahoma.



After graduating from Del City high school in 1973, Michael served in the United States Marine Corps from 1973 - 1977.



Michael enjoyed spending time with his grandkids, riding his Harley Davidson, and hunting quail, elk and deer. He also looked forward to family reunions at Lake Texhoma's Buncombe Creek and boating at "Party Island," as he called it.



While living in Carlsbad, New Mexico in recent years, he worked as a project manager with TDS Telecommunications.



Michael Allen Davidson is survived by his son Sean Davidson and wife Jenn, mother Lucy Davidson, grandchildren Braydon, Brodie, Maura and Tristan, and sisters Paula Anderson and husband Jeff, and Pam Talbott and husband Ralph.



He is preceded in death by his father A.B. Davidson and his younger brother Paul Davidson.



Visitation will be Friday, November 13, 2020 from 10 AM until 8 PM at Ingram, Smith & Turner in Yukon, OK.



Funeral services will be held 2 PM Saturday, November 14, 2020 at Ingram, Smith & Turner Mortuary in Yukon, Oklahoma. Michael will be laid to rest in the Yukon Cemetery.









