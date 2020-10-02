Michael "Mikey" Cobb
Carlsbad - Michael "Mikey" Cobb, 32, of Carlsbad, NM, passed away September 29, 2020. Private family services are being held. Mikey was born May 1, 1988 in Carlsbad, NM to Mike and Gina (Morton) Cobb. Mikey graduated from Carlsbad High School in 2007. He worked for Constructors, Inc. for several years which he thoroughly enjoyed. Mikey loved God, enjoyed hunting, and was a talented artist and writer. Deer hunting was very special to him, a Cobb tradition that he proudly upheld. His passion and love for hunting spilled over into his blended family and quickly became an Andrews/Cobb tradition. A gentle giant with a heart of a gold, his hands were big and strong yet could draw the most intricate and delicate details. Mikey gave the best hugs. When he hugged you, you felt completely engulfed in the warmth of his body and his love for you. In a lot of ways, he was a big kid, he enjoyed swimming with his nieces and nephews - and they loved swimming with him as no one could throw them higher or further than Uncle Mikey. He delighted in the simple things, like chocolate cake and Chinese food. He didn't need the material things of this world - the love of his family was enough. Mikey experienced heartaches and hardships in this world that kept him humble, non-judgmental, and endlessly kind. In recent years and throughout his life, he spent endless hours with his grandma Wanda, and their bond was special and something that few get to experience. Mikey loved deeply and whole heartedly, and the love of his life was his father Mike. They loved each other unconditionally. Although his loved ones will miss him desperately, he has found a peace that this Earth cannot offer - and his family left here cannot wait to see him again. He was preceded in death by his father, Mike Cobb; grandfather, Leon (Billy) Cobb; grandparents: James and Georgia Morton and grandmother, Rosemary Forbes Andrews.
Survivors are his parents, Gina and Craig Andrews of Carlsbad; sister, Adrianna Cobb of Carlsbad; brothers: Zach Andrews and Roman Andrews, both of Carlsbad; grandmother, Wanda Cobb; nieces and nephews: Jovee, Kross, Breaker and Thomas and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
