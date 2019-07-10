Services
West Funeral Home - Carlsbad
Carlsbad - Michael Ross Orosco, 51, passed away on June 28, 2019 in Albuquerque, NM, after battling cancer. Cremation has taken place and Funeral Mass will be at 10 a.m. on Friday, July 12, 2019 at San Jose Catholic Church with Father Juan Carlos Ramirez officiating. Prayer Vigil will be at 6 p.m. on Thursday at San Jose Catholic Church.

Michael was born in Artesia, NM on October 31, 1967 to Manuel T. and Paz (Bustamante) Orosco.

He was raised and educated in Carlsbad and later worked in the oilfield. He was catholic by faith. Michael was a good hearted person and never met a stranger that he wouldn't help. He was always there when someone needed him and he loved all of his children very much. He will be truly missed by all of his family. We love you very much.

Michael is survived by his parents, Manuel and Paz Orosco; children: Michael Ross Sosa and wife, Cara, Jerred Szary and wife, Melissa, John Michael Szary, Mikka Szary and husband, Raymond and Monni Szary; brother, Chris Orosco and wife, Lori; sister, Jackie Orosco-Nunez and husband, Jose; nieces: Krista and Krystal Orosco and Jasmine Simpson and nephews, Lucio and Jesse Simpson as well as 9 grandchildren and numerous extended family members. Services have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on July 10, 2019
