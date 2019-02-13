|
|
Morlene P. Burnett, 86, of Colfax St., Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Sunday, February 10th, 2019, at Lakeview Christian Home. Cremation has taken place. A Celebration of Life service will be held at 10 a.m. on Thursday, February 14th, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (1708 N. Mesa St, Carlsbad, NM 88220), with Bishop Ryan Williamson officiating.
Morlene Prowell Burnett was born in Carlsbad, New Mexico on February 3rd, 1933, to John Wilson "Punch" and Ena (Wood) Prowell.
She was raised and educated in Carlsbad and graduated from CHS class of 1951. She was known for her beautiful voice, her songwriting and her passion for music. She auditioned for the Metropolitan Opera, and was invited to perform on both the Art Linkletter Show and the Red Skelton Show.
Morlene married Numa C. Burnett on January 26th, 1957, in Juarez, Mexico.
Prior to retirement, she worked as a data processor at U.S. Borax and as a bookkeeper at IMC Potash. As a businesswoman, she became an insurance agent with Farmer's Insurance, and later owned and operated PrimeTime Video. She was a teacher and mentor to the youth of the Standpipe 4-H Club, as well as to the pageant girls in her role as the local director of the Cinderella Girl Pageants. Morlene was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. She loved to sing and dance and take charge whenever necessary, and often when it wasn't necessary. She was a wife, a mother, a Granny and a Grag.
She was preceded in death by her parents, her granddaughter Chyanne Burnett, her sister Mary Frances Hagler, and her brother Wilson "Punch" Prowell.
Morlene is survived by her husband Numa Burnett of the family home in Carlsbad; her sons Gary Burnett (Beverly) of Roswell, NM; Jody Burnett (Marianne) of Carlsbad, and Cory Burnett of Carlsbad; her daughter Jennifer Burnett (Carlos Chavez) of Denver, CO; her grandchildren Shaelyn Ellyson (Nathan), Kyle Burnett (Katelynn), Heath Burnett (Kimberly), Chad Burnett (Lori), Wesley Burnett (Kayla), Mia Burnett, Bailey Burnett, and Kamili Burnett; and her great-grandchildren Wyatt and Sawyer Ellyson, and Kylynn Burnett, with two more Baby Burnetts on the way.
In lieu of flowers, the family has chosen two organizations to which you may donate in her name, based on her love of music and her compassion for those in need. 1) Carlsbad High School Music (3000 Church St Carlsbad, NM, 88220) or 2) Faith, Hope, and Love Foundation (933 N. Canal Street, Carlsbad, NM 88220). Arrangements have been entrusted to West Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed at westfuneralhomellc.com
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Feb. 13, 2019