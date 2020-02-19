|
Naomi "Christine" Estes
Carlsbad - Naomi "Christine" Estes, of Choctaw RD, Carlsbad, NM, passed away on Monday, February 17, 2020 at Carlsbad Medical Center. A graveside service will be held at 2pm on Friday, February 21, 2020 at Sunset Gardens Memorial Park Cemetery with Chaplain Terry McKean of Lakeview Christian Hospice officiating.
Naomi Christine Hendrix was born on April 12, 1927 in Wister, Oklahoma, to Cecil Hendrix and Sally Day Cook. Christine Hendrix and J.C. Estes were married on April 22, 1945 in Chula Vista, CA and moved to Carlsbad following his military discharge. She volunteered with 1st Assembly of God, helping with the children's camp, becoming a Missionette Leader as well as a member of the Prime Timers. Christine was an avid quilter, who enjoyed sewing and cooking, her apple butter was the best. She was a rancher at heart, loved gardening and taking care of her chickens, but most of all she loved spending time with her family.
She is preceded in death by her husband J.C. Estes , parents Cecil and Sally Hendrix , son L.W. Estes; brothers, Clinton D., Clifford and Donald Hendrix; granddaughter Cindy Cass.
Christine is survived by son Glen L. and wife Helen Estes of Hawley, TX, daughters: Sharon and husband Albert Stephens and Naomi and husband Randy Smith both of Carlsbad and Linda Estes of Tennessee; sister Hazel Sanders of Ft. Worth, Texas; and numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020