Services
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
(575) 885-6363
Visitation
Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Service
Friday, Nov. 1, 2019
10:00 AM
Denton-Wood Funeral Home
1001 North Canal Street
Carlsbad, NM 88220
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Nathan Salcido
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Nathan John Salcido

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Nathan John Salcido Obituary
Nathan John Salcido

Carlsbad - Nathan John Salcido, 43, passed resident of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Visitation will be at 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Services are scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Full obituary may be viewed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Nathan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Denton-Wood Funeral Home
Download Now