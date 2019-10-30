|
|
Nathan John Salcido
Carlsbad - Nathan John Salcido, 43, passed resident of Carlsbad, NM, passed away Wednesday, October 23, 2019, in Albuquerque, NM. Visitation will be at 3:00 PM-7:00 PM, Thursday, October 31, 2019 at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Services are scheduled for Friday, November 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM, at Denton-Wood Funeral Home Chapel. Interment will follow in Carlsbad Cemetery, Carlsbad, NM. Full obituary may be viewed at dentonwood.com.
Published in Carlsbad Current-Argus on Oct. 30, 2019